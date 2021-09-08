PHOTOS of Ayushmann Khurrana looking dapper in his uniquely styled outfits

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the A-listed and highest-paid actors in the Bollywood industry. Starting from the bottom, he has achieved very high success in his career and has often been praised for his performances. Ayushmann Khurrana has even been acknowledged with a National Film Award for his excellent work in Andhadhun, after which the actor went on to appear in back-to-back commercially successful movies. Fans are awaiting the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming projects which include Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Doctor G, and Anek, among others, as they want to see more of their favourite actor on-screen. Along with his performances, Ayushmann has also often been in the headlines for giving fashion goals in unique outfits. Here are the pictures of the actor looking dapper in the most comfortable yet fashionable clothes. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Ayushmann Khurrana looks like a complete “hottie” wearing a long neon jacket along with cuffed jeans and a pride t-shirt, pairing his outfit with uber-cool sunglasses.
The Article 15 actor sure knows how to make heads turn as he makes a public appearance in a white bling jumpsuit, along with white shoes.
The actor stuns the audience as he dresses up in metallic cargos and a black t-shirt, along with a neon reflective jacket.
Ayushmann poses for the camera, effortlessly looking charming in his colour-block bomber jacket, styled with a white t-shirt and patched work denim jeans.
The handsome lad looks completely dapper in a multicoloured tie-dye denim co-ord set, along with sports shoes.