PICS from Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana’s story will make you believe in true love

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana are one of the most loved and adored couples in the Bollywood industry. They have been together for more than 20 years and their love seems to only increase by each passing year. The National Award winner has always been by his wife’s side, even in the toughest of the situations, standing rock solid, giving her strength. Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana, parents of two little children, have made a very successful career for themselves in the Hindi entertainment industry, with their hard work and dedication towards their passion. Even though, Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana have a vast exposure to the world, meeting newer and more-and-more people every day, there is never even a pinch of insecurity between the two, as they continue to live happily married. Here is Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana’s story, which will make fans believe in the concept of love and soulmates. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
The couple attended the same Physics tuitions in the 12th grade, where Tahira Kashyap had a huge crush on Ayushmann Khurrana.
The author and Bollywood director “outwardly ignored Ayushmann Khurrana”, thinking his name is Abhishek at first, until she knew that he reciprocated her feelings.
Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana, are very shy and spent an entire year without talking to each other, even after knowing they like each other as they didn’t have the courage to confess their feelings to the other.
Things would have probably stayed this way between Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana if a “filmi twist” wouldn’t have taken place, where their fathers turned out to be friends with each other, making it very easy for the actor to “woo” the love of his life.
After dating each other for several years, Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana tied the knot in 2008, and are proud parents of two, Varushka Khurrana and Virajveer Khurrana.