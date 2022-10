Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana, the multi-faceted talent who is best known for his choice of films, is currently on a high with the success of his latest outing Doctor G. The talented actor-singer and his wife, writer-director Tahira Kashyap hosted a Diwali party for their Bollywood friends, on October 16, Sunday. The grand event was attended by some of the most celebrated faces of the film industry including Bhediya actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann's Doctor G co-star Rakul Preet Singh, producer Dinesh Vijan, and others.