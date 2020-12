1 / 10

Suzy's adorable pictures

Suzy is one of the most loved singers and actresses. She currently stars in the tvN drama 'Start-Up', which is creating a huge buzz everyday for multiple reasons. Apart from Suzy, Start-Up also stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Hae-sook, Kang Han-na among others. For the uninitiated, this weeknd marks the series finale with only two episodes remaining. Fans are eagerly waiting for the episodes as it will reveal who Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) will choose between Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon Ho) and Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk). Suzy, who always wins hearts with her performances in dramas and films, yet again successfully impressed everyone with her performance as Seo Dal-mi. With Start-Up, Suzy proved again that she is a phenomenal actress. As many might know, before venturing into acting, Suzy was a part of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment. She made her debut as an actress with the TV series Dream High. Later on, Suzy went on to star in series like Gu Family Book, Uncontrollably Fond, While You Were Sleeping and Vagabond. On the personal end, Suzy is super active on social media. Lately, she has been sharing pictures from the sets with her co-stars proving that they share a great camaraderie off-screen as well. She also often shares her cute pictures that can make you fall in love with her. Speaking of that, here are some of her adorable pictures that will make you go awww or ask, 'Could she be any cuter?'.

Photo Credit : Suzy Instagram