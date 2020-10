1 / 10

Suzy's mesmerising selcas

Suzy is one of the most talked about South Korean celebrities right now. For the uninitiated, K-pop Idol turned K-drama star Suzy currently stars in a new tvN drama, Start Up. The drama stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Hae-sook and Kang Han-na. The first two episodes received a good response from the audience. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episodes of the drama. Suzy is one of the popular stars in South Korea. Before venturing into acting, Suzy was a part of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment. She later made her debut as an actress with the TV series Dream High. Since her debut, she went on to star in many shows and gave memorable performances in every drama. She has been a part of series such as Gu Family Book, Uncontrollably Fond, While You Were Sleeping and Vagabond. The beautiful stars enjoy huge popularity worldwide. Given the fact she is now a part of Start Up, she keeps sharing BTS photos that are an absolute treat to her fans and followers. As she keeps winning hearts, here are Suzy's gorgeous selfies that will leave you mesmerised for sure.

Photo Credit : Suzy Instagram