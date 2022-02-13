PHOTOS: 6 drop dead gorgeous selfies taken by ‘Nation’s First Love’, Bae Suzy

1 / 6

A mini look book on the various ensembles by the brilliant actress, Bae Suzy

In March 2010, Bae Suzy became a member of the formed group Miss A. Apart from her group activities, Bae Suzy also ventured into acting. She made her acting debut in the music teen drama ‘Dream High’, which aired on KBS from January 3 to February 28. She also released an OST for the drama, titled ‘Winter Child’. The drama was a local success, earning high viewership ratings during its two-month run; and also gained popularity in other countries. At the KBS Drama Awards, Bae Suzy won the Best New Actress award as well as Best Couple award with co-star Kim Soo Hyun. She made her film debut with ‘Architecture 101’ (2012) playing the younger version of the female protagonist. ‘Architecture 101’ was one of the ten most-watched films in Korea in the first quarter of 2012, and achieved over 4.1 million admissions nine weeks after its theatre release; a new box-office record set for Korean melodramas. On December 27, following the announcement of Min's departure, JYP Entertainment announced that Miss A had disbanded. She renewed her contract with JYP Entertainment. On January 22, Bae Suzy released her pre-release track entitled ‘In Love with Someone Else’, which achieved a real-time all kill. Her second album, titled ‘Faces of Love’, was released on January 29, with the lead single ‘Holiday’. On February 14, the music video for her b-side track, ‘Sober’, was released. On March 9, Bae Suzy released her fourth music video for the single ‘Midnight’, featuring a piano ensemble by Yiruma. On March 31, 2019, she left JYP Entertainment following the expiration of her contract. She then signed a contract with acting agency Management SOOP. She then starred in the spy-action drama ‘Vagabond’, playing a secret agent; and action film ‘Ashfall’, playing the role of Ha Jung Woo's wife. In 2020, Bae Suzy starred in the drama ‘Start Up’ as an aspiring entrepreneur. The story tells about a woman, played by her, who dreams of becoming Korea's Steve Jobs by starting a start-up. On February 17, 2022, Bae will make her comeback as a singer after 4 years with the song entitled ‘Satellite’.

Photo Credit : Instagram/skuukzky