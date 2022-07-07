PHOTOS: 6 times Suzy’s chic sense of style blew us away

1 / 6

Bae Suzy, also known mononymously as Suzy, is a singer, actress, and model. She first made her debut in 2010 as part of JYP Entertainment’s girl group ‘miss A’. The following year, she made her acting debut through the teen music drama ‘Dream High’, airing on KBS. For the series, Suzy also released an original soundtrack ‘Winter Child’. With her performance, Suzy won the ‘Best New Actress’ award at the KBS Drama Awards, along with the ‘Best Couple’ award with her co-star, Kim Soo Hyun. In 2012, Suzy made her film debut, through the movie ‘Architecture 101’, which brought her the Best New Actress award at the 48th Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2017, Suzy made her debut as a soloist, with her album titled ‘Yes? No?’. Suzy is currently starring in the Coupang Play series ‘Anna’, playing the titular role. While we await the next episode, we’ve put together some of our favourite style moments, courtesy of Suzy.

Photo Credit : News1