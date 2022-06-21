PHOTOS: Suzy, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Jun Han and Park Ye Young dazzle at ‘Anna’ press conference

Published on Jun 21, 2022 11:52 AM IST   |  4.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 9
    Anna

    Take a glance at the various looks taken on by the main cast of 'Anna'

    ‘Anna’ follows Yoo Mi (Suzy) as the woman who tells a small lie and ends up living someone else’s life. Hyun Joo is a woman who lives her life holding herself above everyone, treating them with neither kindness nor malice. She has a subtly tense relationship with Yoo Mi. Ji Hoon (Kim Jun Han) is Yoo Mi’s husband who is ambitious and future-oriented. Ji Won (Park Ye Young) is a dependable senior who is the only person whom Yoo Mi trusts. Bae Suzy is a South Korean singer, actress and model. She was a member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment. She made her debut as an actress with television series ‘Dream High’ (2011) and has gone on to appear in series such as ‘Gu Family Book’ (2013), ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ (2016), ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (2017), ‘Vagabond’ (2019) and ‘Start-Up’ (2020). She made her film debut in ‘Architecture 101’ (2012). Since her successful film debut, she has been hailed as ‘The Nation's First Love’ in her home country. Jung Eun Chae began her career as a model, then made her acting breakthrough as the titular character in ‘Nobody's Daughter Haewon’ (2013), a film by auteur Hong Sang Soo that premiered at the 63rd Berlin International Film Festival. In 2013, she released an EP of indie folk songs she composed herself, the self-titled ‘Jung Eun Chae’. Jung Eun Chae's debut in television dramas was through the 2011 KBS1 telenovela ‘My Bittersweet Life’. Three years later, she acted in a psychological thriller series ‘Dr. Frost’. She made a big comeback to the TV drama in 2018 with two series released in the same year, SBS hit legal crime ‘Return’ and OCN's ‘The Guest’, a drama that combines the elements of exorcism, shamanism, and procedural. She was later cast as one of the main characters in the 2020 SBS TV television series ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 2 / 9
    Bae Suzy

    Suzy stealing the spotlight!

    Suzy looks gorgeous in the powder blue gown and white heels.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 3 / 9
    Jung Eun Chae

    Jung Eun Chae

    Jung Eun Chae displays her gorgeous visuals at the press con.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 4 / 9
    Kim Jun Han

    Kim Jun Han

    Kim Jun Han looks handsome as he answers the reporter's questions.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 9
    Park Ye Young

    Park Ye Young

    Park Ye Young looks pretty in the white top and sweet hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Suzy

    Suzy, looking gorgeous

    Suzy looked breathtaking at the press conference.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 7 / 9
    Jung Eun Chae

    Best in Black

    Jung Eun Chae looks great in the black suit and tied up hair.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 8 / 9
    Kim Jun Han

    When in doubt, wear black!

    Kim Jun Han looks great in the three piece suit and handsome hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 9 / 9
    Park Ye Young

    Park Ye Young looking cute

    Park Ye Young looks cute in the white outfit!

    Photo Credit : News1