Start Up star Suzy's casual looks

K-pop idol turned K-drama star Suzy is undoubtedly one of the most popular South Korean stars all over the world. Suzy’s journey has been truly inspiring; she debuted as the youngest member of the girl group Miss A, and she won awards for her first acting role in teen K-drama Dream High. Now she is among the top actresses in South Korea and her highly anticipated K-drama Start-Up, which premiered on Netflix in October is off to a great start. The show follows the lives of a group of people trying to make it big in the world of start-ups in Seoul. Apart from her talent as an actor and as a singer, what fans love about her is her style. From singing and dancing to modeling and acting, the South Korean diva is surely a treat to watch with the most angelic face. Her sophisticated yet chic style never fails to leave a mark on the minds of her millions of followers. Today, we have these looks of actress that prove her casual style is all about comfort.

Photo Credit : Bae Suzy's instagram