riBBon

One of the most highly anticipated solo debuts of 2021 was undoubtedly that of GOT7 member BamBam's. After leaving JYP Entertainment together, all the GOT7 members signed with respective agencies of their own choice that they felt best suited the needs of their creative careers. Among them, BamBam signed with Sunmi's agency, ABYSS Company. The news of this exclusive contract between BamBam and ABYSS Company garnered much attention from fans because ABYSS is known for their incredible artists and for taking care of them both in terms of career, creative liberty, and otherwise. If Sunmi's career is anything to go by, BamBam was going to be great hands. Now, BamBam has officially made his solo debut with his 1st mini-album titled 'riBBon', which is even more appropriate because this album is a gift in every sense of the word. The concept is gentle, playful, and bright, with pastel themes prevailing throughout. It is dreamy and the song echoes the same. The choreography is energetic and catchy. Overall, this is one of the most unforgettable solo debuts of all time! On June 17, 2021, BamBam was spotted outside SBS before going in to shoot for the '2 O'Clock Escape Cultwo Show' and he greeted the press and fans with immense grace. Take a look at some exclusive photos by Hallyutalk via News1 below!

Photo Credit : ABYSS Company