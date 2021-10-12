PHOTOS: 6 exhilarating looks from ‘skrrt skrrt’ boy GOT7’s BamBam that show off his ‘never ending legs’

    BamBam

    BamBam, also known as the apple of the eye of the thousands of Ahgase (GOT7 fandom), has an unforgettable presence. Hailing from Thailand, Kunpimook Bhuwakul (his real name), came to the land of South Korea to pursue his dreams of becoming a K-pop superstar. Working towards his goal day in and day out, BamBam unsurprisingly has become a sought after name in the music industry. Landing numerous commercials has become this thing as he surpasses any expectations of him, all the while being his witty self. While fans have always been in awe of his rapping skills and strikingly refreshing fashion, it is his slender legs that have caught the attention of most. BamBam boasts a lean physique and coupled with his long limbs that have a following of their own, you have the perfect model who knows what he’s good at. Today, we are taking a look at some of these images that are ingrained in our minds highlighting his seemingly never-ending legs.

    The 'palat'

    While it might sound cliché, that's exactly what we thought of looking at BamBam as he turned around to greet fans.

    Too cool for school

    BamBam marched on in his sturdy boots and metal red hair.

    Angel

    Though his black outfit would say otherwise, BamBam looked like an angel with his white hair.

    Fancy

    Even mid-performance, BamBam's legs become the highlight in a pair of ripped jeans.

    Cheery

    One of his recent appearances saw BamBam in a bright red hoodie as he adorably posed for the cameras.

