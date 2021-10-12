PHOTOS: 6 exhilarating looks from ‘skrrt skrrt’ boy GOT7’s BamBam that show off his ‘never ending legs’

1 / 6

BamBam

BamBam, also known as the apple of the eye of the thousands of Ahgase (GOT7 fandom), has an unforgettable presence. Hailing from Thailand, Kunpimook Bhuwakul (his real name), came to the land of South Korea to pursue his dreams of becoming a K-pop superstar. Working towards his goal day in and day out, BamBam unsurprisingly has become a sought after name in the music industry. Landing numerous commercials has become this thing as he surpasses any expectations of him, all the while being his witty self. While fans have always been in awe of his rapping skills and strikingly refreshing fashion, it is his slender legs that have caught the attention of most. BamBam boasts a lean physique and coupled with his long limbs that have a following of their own, you have the perfect model who knows what he’s good at. Today, we are taking a look at some of these images that are ingrained in our minds highlighting his seemingly never-ending legs.

Photo Credit : News1