PHOTOS: 6 times GOT7’s maknae BamBam showed off his chic visuals

A mini look book on the various ensembles by GOT7's BamBam

BamBam got interested in Korean culture and started dreaming of becoming a singer because of his mother, who, as a fan of Rain, brought him to several concerts. Inspired by him, he started learning to dance and sing when he was 10, and was part of the dance crew We Zaa Cool with Lisa of BLACKPINK. He trained under JYP Entertainment for about three and a half years before his debut in GOT7. GOT7's debut song ‘Girls Girls Girls’ and the music video for the track were released on January 16, 2014. In 2017, BamBam produced the lyric video for Got7's song ‘You Are’ from the group's seventh mini-album ‘7 for 7’. On January 19, 2021, following the expiration of his contract, he left JYP Entertainment. On March 5, 2021, Abyss Company announced that BamBam had signed an exclusive contract with them. On June 15, 2021, he made his solo debut in South Korea with his first extended play, ‘Ribbon’, and its title track of the same name. On December 28, 2021, BamBam released a new digital single, ‘Who Are You’, featuring Seulgi from Red Velvet, which served as a pre-release for his new album. On January 7, he officially announced the release date of his second extended play, ‘B’, set for January 18. Its lead single, ‘Slow Mo’, was released on the same day, accompanied by a ‘dreamlike’ music video. On April 22, 2022, BamBam released a new digital single, ‘Wheels Up’, featuring Mayzin, under the newly established music company, Golden State Entertainment.

Photo Credit : News1