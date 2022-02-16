Rupali Ganguly, Neha Bhasin & others share throwback pictures with Bappi Lahiri

2 / 5

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly shared a heartfelt post as she missed her ‘Kaka’. She captioned, “The Legend The King of Music My Kaka So many memories… Childhood spent at your house! Pappa and you started from “Agreement” and went on to do so many films and evergreen songs. So many recordings, so many conversations, so much love and warmth... You always singing Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re everytime we met! Our conversations about Pappa… Will miss you!! For me an era has ended today.”

Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram