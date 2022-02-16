Rupali Ganguly, Neha Bhasin & others share throwback pictures with Bappi Lahiri

The country has lost its valuable gem with the demise of legendary singer Bappi Lahiri. The music composer passed away at 69 due to complex health conditions. The whole film industry is in shock as they come to terms with the huge loss. Numerous television and film celebrities paid tribute to the late actor on social media. Numerous celebs also shared throwback pictures with him as they mourned the loss of the veteran singer. Actor Hitten Ttejwani shared a picture with him on social media.
Photo Credit : Hitten Ttejwani instagram
Rupali Ganguly shared a heartfelt post as she missed her ‘Kaka’. She captioned, “The Legend The King of Music My Kaka So many memories… Childhood spent at your house! Pappa and you started from “Agreement” and went on to do so many films and evergreen songs. So many recordings, so many conversations, so much love and warmth... You always singing Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re everytime we met! Our conversations about Pappa… Will miss you!! For me an era has ended today.”
Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram
Singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra shared picture with Bappi Lahiri. She captioned, “R.I.P our loving n legendary Bappi Da @bappilahiri_official_ Apart from being a veteran Singer/ Musician.. he was a gem of a person.. great human being, kind soul, fun loving..always encouraging and motivating.. i still remember how i got a chance to meet him on my first TV show..11 years back (when i started my career) since then .. he was so kind.. always made me part of sp occasions n celebrations.. #ganpatifestival .. u are n will always be in our hearts dada.. love and strength to the family.. #prayers #legendsneverdie .”
Photo Credit : Sugandha Mishra instagram
Neha Bhasin shared a picture from his last birthday celebration. She captioned, “Dearest Bappi Da, I am in disbelief, Woke up to this saddest news. It feels like a personal loss. We just celebrated your 69th birthday, gone way too soon. Your legend will always live on. A legend with a heart of gold. Miss you Bappi da Om Shanti”
Photo Credit : Neha Bhasin instagram
Adaa Khan shared a picture will Bappi Da as she wrote, “Bappi Da.. You were a legend and your music is timeless. You will be missed.”
Photo Credit : Adaa Khan instagram