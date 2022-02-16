Remembering Bappi Lahiri with throwback photos and lesser known facts

Legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 16, 2022, in Mumbai. The veteran star was suffering from a recurrent chest infection and Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He was the most respected and loved vocalist of pop culture. Known as the highly talented and senior-most personality, he always performed his heart out every time he sang a song. The music icon was fond of wearing heavy gold jewellery in abundance and that is why he was named Goldman of Bollywood. Here's remembering late Bappi Lahiri through throwback photos.
Photo Credit : Bappi Lahiri Instagram
The real name of the legendary singer was Alokesh Lahiri. After entering the filmy world he changed his stage name to Bappi Lahiri. His father Aparesh Lahiri and mother Bansari Lahiri were also renowned singers.
The legend was the only music director who was invited to attend the first-ever live show of Micheal Jackson in Mumbai which was held in the year 1996.
He has made guest appearances in various movies like Om Shanti Om, Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi, Mai Aur Mrs. Khanna, etc. It's Rocking: Dard-E-Disco was the only movie wherein he played the main lead actor.
The music icon evolved the definition for the disco period in the Hindi film industry giving out blockbuster hits that are popular even today. He has also composed several music songs down the south.
In the year 1986, Bappi Da created Guinness World Record for recording around 180 songs for over 33 movies. He also once held a record of recording the most number of songs in a day.