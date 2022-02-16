Remembering Bappi Lahiri with throwback photos and lesser known facts

1 / 6

Throwback pictures of Bappi Lahiri

Legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 16, 2022, in Mumbai. The veteran star was suffering from a recurrent chest infection and Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He was the most respected and loved vocalist of pop culture. Known as the highly talented and senior-most personality, he always performed his heart out every time he sang a song. The music icon was fond of wearing heavy gold jewellery in abundance and that is why he was named Goldman of Bollywood. Here's remembering late Bappi Lahiri through throwback photos.

Photo Credit : Bappi Lahiri Instagram