Barack and Michelle Obama's marriage

Michelle and Barack Obama first met each other in their mid-twenties when both Harvard graduates got introduced to each other through their law firm. Eventually, the duo went on a date that consisted of ice cream, a long walk, and a movie and well, there was no looking back from there. After two years of dating, Barack and Michelle get engaged on July 31, 1991, and a year later the couple tied the knot on October 3. This year, the Obamas celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary and it's a special occasion not only for them but also for their fans who look up to them as the ideal couple. Michelle and Barack are also parents to two daughters Sasha and Malia.