Michelle and Barack Obama first met each other in their mid-twenties when both Harvard graduates got introduced to each other through their law firm. Eventually, the duo went on a date that consisted of ice cream, a long walk, and a movie and well, there was no looking back from there. After two years of dating, Barack and Michelle get engaged on July 31, 1991, and a year later the couple tied the knot on October 3. This year, the Obamas celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary and it's a special occasion not only for them but also for their fans who look up to them as the ideal couple. Michelle and Barack are also parents to two daughters Sasha and Malia.
Michelle Obama opened up about Barack's proposal to her in her book Becoming as she recalled having a heated discussion “attorney style” about the matter for a bit before the waiter presented a desert in front of her which consisted of dark velvet box and a diamond ring.
When the couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, Michelle Obama shared a photo of the couple from their wedding and wrote the sweetest message as she said, "Happy 25th anniversary. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I love you."
In January 2009, the newly sworn-in couple, then US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama made the country swoon during the Inaugural Ball with their first dance to At Last, as performed by Beyonce.
Michelle Obama has been vocal about what she loves most about her husband, the former US President and on her podcast said, "One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you’re guided by the principle that we are each other’s brothers' and sisters' keepers."
After being sworn in as President, Barack Obama in his speech spoke about the support he has received from his wife and said, "I would not be standing here tonight without the unyielding support of my best friend for the last 16 years, the rock of our family and the love of my life, our nation’s next first lady, Michelle Obama."
