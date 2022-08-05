Barack Obama Birthday: 6 snaps that showcase strong bond of the former US President & wife Michelle Obama

Published on Aug 05, 2022
   
    Barack and Michelle Obama

    Barack Obama turns 61! Barack and Michelle Obama spent eight years in the White House of the USA as Barack became the 44th President of the country. Throughout their tenure, the couple showed off their strong married bond to not only their country but also the whole world. The two first met in a Chicago law firm where they both worked. After their first date together, Michelle in her own words was "sold." After two years together, the pair got engaged in 1991 and the next year they were married. Continue scrolling to swipe through some of the most adorable moments between the couple.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Sweet Support

    Before his speech at a primary night rally in 2008, Michelle sweetly hugged her husband.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Dancing Together

    The pair take to the dance floor during the Commander-in-Chief's Inaugural Ball at the Walter Washington Convention Center

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Outfit Approved

    As the pair wait for the arrival of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore and his wife Ho Ching in 2016, Barack gave her wife's white gown a quick approval.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Smiling Always

    As the couple participated in the unveiling of their official portraits in 2018, they seemed to be in their own little world, giggling and smiling like always.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Adorable PDA

    Barack gave Michelle a playful kiss as they toured the Iowa State Fair back in 2007.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    With Family

    While waiting for the results of the 2004 elections, the Obamas sat in a hotel with their two adorable daughters Sasha and Malia Obama.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images