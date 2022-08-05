Barack Obama Birthday: 6 snaps that showcase strong bond of the former US President & wife Michelle Obama

1 / 7

Barack and Michelle Obama

Barack Obama turns 61! Barack and Michelle Obama spent eight years in the White House of the USA as Barack became the 44th President of the country. Throughout their tenure, the couple showed off their strong married bond to not only their country but also the whole world. The two first met in a Chicago law firm where they both worked. After their first date together, Michelle in her own words was "sold." After two years together, the pair got engaged in 1991 and the next year they were married. Continue scrolling to swipe through some of the most adorable moments between the couple.

