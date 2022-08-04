Barozz to Monster: 5 upcoming projects of Mohanlal we are all impatiently waiting for

    Mohanlal's promising lineup

    Mohanlal has rightfully acquired the status of a "superstar" through his handwork and discipline over the years. Ever since he appeared on the silver screens as the antagonist in the 1980 romance entertainer Manjil Virinja Pookkal, the star has been winning hearts over and over again. The actor is all ready to entertain the fans yet again with his promising lineup. He will be seen headling some exciting ventures in the near future including Alone, Monster, Barozz, Bharath Rathna, and Olavum Theeravum, to name a few. While he will be seen doing the titular role in the fantasy adventure drama Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham, his other role will be of Kaliadas in the suspense drama, Alone. His every role is very different from the other and the star will be seen in vivid avatars soon. On this note, let us discuss some of Mohanlal's forthcoming films which are on the list of every movie buff.

    Alone

    This Shaji Kailas's directorial has been creating a lot of buzz among the Mohanlal fans.

    Monster

    Mohanlal will be seen in a new avatar as Lucky Singh in the film directed by Vysakh.

    Barozz

    The supestar is directing and leading the Malayalam drama Barroz. The project is based on the noval Barroz: Guardian of D' Gama's Treasure.

    Olavum Theeravum

    Filmmaker Priyadarshan and Mohanlal have joined hands for the upcoming Malayalam anthology.

    Bharath Rathna

    He will be seen as the lead in an action entertainer Bharath Rathna, which is being helmed by P. Anil.

