Barozz to Monster: 5 upcoming projects of Mohanlal we are all impatiently waiting for

Mohanlal's promising lineup

Mohanlal has rightfully acquired the status of a "superstar" through his handwork and discipline over the years. Ever since he appeared on the silver screens as the antagonist in the 1980 romance entertainer Manjil Virinja Pookkal, the star has been winning hearts over and over again. The actor is all ready to entertain the fans yet again with his promising lineup. He will be seen headling some exciting ventures in the near future including Alone, Monster, Barozz, Bharath Rathna, and Olavum Theeravum, to name a few. While he will be seen doing the titular role in the fantasy adventure drama Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham, his other role will be of Kaliadas in the suspense drama, Alone. His every role is very different from the other and the star will be seen in vivid avatars soon. On this note, let us discuss some of Mohanlal's forthcoming films which are on the list of every movie buff.

Photo Credit : Mohanlal Instagram