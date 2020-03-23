Home
/
Photos
/
Barun Sobti
/
Asur actor Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda's THROWBACK moments give major couple goals; See Photos

Asur actor Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda's THROWBACK moments give major couple goals; See Photos

Barun Sobti is the talk of the town for his amazing performance in the web series Asur starring Arshad Warsi. Check out some of his cutest throwback moments with wife Pashmeen Manchanda that set major couple goals.
5864 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Barun Sobti and wife's THROWBACK pictures

    Barun Sobti and wife's THROWBACK pictures

    Barun Sobti has been a well-known and popular name in the television industry with a career span of over a decade. In 2011, Sobti played Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon which played a major role in his rise to fame. He is currently seen in the web series Asur opposite Arshad Warsi which is a unique crime thriller that pits two opposing worlds against each other. The less explored, intricate world of forensic science and the deep mysticism of ancient Indian Mythology. The show has been receiving an absolutely overwhelming response by the audience and the protagonists are winning a lot of critical acclaim. On the personal front, Barun Sobti is married to his childhood sweetheart Pashmeen Manchanda and the two are truly the epitome of couple goals. They were recently blessed with a beautiful baby girl named Sifat who is too endearing. On that note, check out the couple's throwback pictures which will leave you in awe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    They are truly too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    All the love in this photograph

    All the love in this photograph

    The couple truly keeps their love in this photograph and we are in awe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Made for each other

    Made for each other

    Barun and Pashmeen are childhood sweethearts. They met in class 9 and have been together since then.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Find someone who can enjoy good food with you

    Find someone who can enjoy good food with you

    The couple is all smiles as they enjoy their meal together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    We love this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Happily ever after

    Happily ever after

    Togetherness of over a decade and counting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Anita Hassanandani\'s Fitness Secrets REVEALED: Find out how the Naagin 4 actress stays fit
Anita Hassanandani's Fitness Secrets REVEALED: Find out how the Naagin 4 actress stays fit
Tamannaah Bhatia\'s glowing skin SECRETS revealed; Check them out
Tamannaah Bhatia's glowing skin SECRETS revealed; Check them out
Shanaya Kapoor\'s BEST lehenga looks we would love to steal; See PHOTOS
Shanaya Kapoor's BEST lehenga looks we would love to steal; See PHOTOS
COVID 19 scare: Rajinikanth, Sonu Nigam and other celebs that amplified false information around Janta Curfew
COVID 19 scare: Rajinikanth, Sonu Nigam and other celebs that amplified false information around Janta Curfew
Alia Bhatt: 7 Times the actress\' photos with Ranbir Kapoor\'s family members made headlines
Alia Bhatt: 7 Times the actress' photos with Ranbir Kapoor's family members made headlines
Anushka Sharma: From being a travel junkie to sporting vibrant colours, check out the star\'s Taurus side
Anushka Sharma: From being a travel junkie to sporting vibrant colours, check out the star's Taurus side

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement