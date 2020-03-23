Asur actor Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda's THROWBACK moments give major couple goals; See Photos

1 / 7

Barun Sobti and wife's THROWBACK pictures

Barun Sobti has been a well-known and popular name in the television industry with a career span of over a decade. In 2011, Sobti played Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon which played a major role in his rise to fame. He is currently seen in the web series Asur opposite Arshad Warsi which is a unique crime thriller that pits two opposing worlds against each other. The less explored, intricate world of forensic science and the deep mysticism of ancient Indian Mythology. The show has been receiving an absolutely overwhelming response by the audience and the protagonists are winning a lot of critical acclaim. On the personal front, Barun Sobti is married to his childhood sweetheart Pashmeen Manchanda and the two are truly the epitome of couple goals. They were recently blessed with a beautiful baby girl named Sifat who is too endearing. On that note, check out the couple's throwback pictures which will leave you in awe.

Photo Credit : Instagram