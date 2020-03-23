/
Asur actor Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda's THROWBACK moments give major couple goals; See Photos
Barun Sobti is the talk of the town for his amazing performance in the web series Asur starring Arshad Warsi. Check out some of his cutest throwback moments with wife Pashmeen Manchanda that set major couple goals.
Barun Sobti and wife's THROWBACK pictures
Barun Sobti has been a well-known and popular name in the television industry with a career span of over a decade. In 2011, Sobti played Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon which played a major role in his rise to fame. He is currently seen in the web series Asur opposite Arshad Warsi which is a unique crime thriller that pits two opposing worlds against each other. The less explored, intricate world of forensic science and the deep mysticism of ancient Indian Mythology. The show has been receiving an absolutely overwhelming response by the audience and the protagonists are winning a lot of critical acclaim. On the personal front, Barun Sobti is married to his childhood sweetheart Pashmeen Manchanda and the two are truly the epitome of couple goals. They were recently blessed with a beautiful baby girl named Sifat who is too endearing. On that note, check out the couple's throwback pictures which will leave you in awe.
Couple goals
They are truly too cute for words.
All the love in this photograph
The couple truly keeps their love in this photograph and we are in awe.
Made for each other
Barun and Pashmeen are childhood sweethearts. They met in class 9 and have been together since then.
Find someone who can enjoy good food with you
The couple is all smiles as they enjoy their meal together.
Picture perfect
We love this picture.
Happily ever after
Togetherness of over a decade and counting.
