From Bat Out Of Hell to I'd Do Anything for Love, 5 Meat Loaf songs we’re remembering the late icon by

Just a few hours ago, it was confirmed that legendary rock-and-roll icon Meat Loaf had passed away at the age of 74. The icon’s death was announced through a statement from his official Facebook on Thursday evening. In the wake of the tragedy, we’re looking at the best songs the one-of-a-kind musician left us with. Scroll down to see.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
One of the songs from his album Bat Out of Hell album. Composer Jim Steinman and producer Todd Rundgren wanted the song to be "the ultimate car/sex song in which everything goes horribly wrong in the end."
Back in 1993, the song contributed to a massive chart comeback for Meat Loaf, the song was one of the many gems from his Bat Out of Hell II album. The song also featured singer Lorraine Crosby (credited as Mrs Loud) and was written by Jim Steinman.
The title track to his iconic best-selling album Bat Out of Hell II was a global hit. Both the versions–the full 9-minute version and the 4-minute radio edit, were sensationally popular with the masses.
The second track on Bat Out of Hell, this song was more heavy metal than the other songs on the album but was also a raging hit.
Inspired by Wuthering Heights, this song was reportedly an attempt to write "the most passionate, romantic song." Meat Loaf had wanted to record the song for many years, but Steinman saw it as a "woman's song".