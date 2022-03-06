The Batman: 5 ways Robert Pattinson's film separates itself from other films based on the Dark Knight

The Batman directed by Matt Reeves has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been in the news ever since its casting was confirmed with Robert Pattinson in the lead which led to massive debate online. While some were convinced that Pattinson was a good choice to play the caped crusader, others believed that the Twilight actor wouldn't be a fit to portray a character like Bruce Wayne that has been previously played by George Clooney, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck in the past. After the film's first trailer was released, it was evident how the film is different compared to other films based on the Dark Knight and it seems Reeves approach in making this superhero flick was all about not being afraid to take a dark route. Pattinson's brooding Batman seems to have given audiences a taste of a different caped crusader. The film also manages to show Batman in a much different phase of his life than the one that's been covered in films before. As The Batman hits the screens, we take a look at the ways the film is different from its predecessors.
In Robert Pattinson's The Batman, we meet his superhero during an early phase into his vigilante career. As explained by the director Matt Reeves, the film is set during a timeline where it's Bruce's second year as Batman and hence the challenges are new for him.
If there's one thing that was particularly done well in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, it was the bond shared by Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne and Michael Caine's Alfred. In the new film, Bruce and Alfred share a fairly different relationship which is still fractured enough as it makes suggestive points about Alfred being untrained to take on the role of a father figure for Bruce because of his military history.
The Batman at its core is a detective tale over a superhero film. It focuses on Bruce trying to solve the mysteries and traps set up by the Riddler. The film doesn't focus on Wayne's gadgets that help save Gotham.
The Batman also captures a different side of Gotham compared to the other films. In Reeves' film, the city is more doomed than ever the city seems to convey a very Gothic vibe, that seems to be reflective of Bruce's state of mind as well.
In Nolan's films, over the trilogy, we saw Gary Oldman and Christian Bale's characters forming a trust and friendship of sorts after working together closely to clean out the crime off Gotham. In the new film, Pattinson's Batman and Jeffrey Wright's Gordon are still new at teaming up and working together but their working partnership is more public this time unlike in Nolan's films where the duo exchanged conversations in private.