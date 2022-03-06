The Batman: 5 ways Robert Pattinson's film separates itself from other films based on the Dark Knight

1 / 6

Robert Pattinson's superhero debut

The Batman directed by Matt Reeves has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been in the news ever since its casting was confirmed with Robert Pattinson in the lead which led to massive debate online. While some were convinced that Pattinson was a good choice to play the caped crusader, others believed that the Twilight actor wouldn't be a fit to portray a character like Bruce Wayne that has been previously played by George Clooney, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck in the past. After the film's first trailer was released, it was evident how the film is different compared to other films based on the Dark Knight and it seems Reeves approach in making this superhero flick was all about not being afraid to take a dark route. Pattinson's brooding Batman seems to have given audiences a taste of a different caped crusader. The film also manages to show Batman in a much different phase of his life than the one that's been covered in films before. As The Batman hits the screens, we take a look at the ways the film is different from its predecessors.

Photo Credit : Getty Images