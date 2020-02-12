Home
WWE couple Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins' romantic photos prove they are head over heels in love with each other

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are the ultimate power couple in WWE and there's no denying it! As the couple continues to give us relationship goals, check out their romantic photos.
2100 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins' romantic snaps

    Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins' romantic snaps

    Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are the ultimate power couple in WWE and there's no denying it! The power couple began dating in early 2019. It was later revealed that Rollins proposed to his ladylove after just a few months of dating and Becky said yes. Ever since the couple confirmed their relationship, they have been giving us major couple goals. Right from sharing romantic social media posts to making red carpet appearances together, Becky and Seth are head over heels in love with each other. A few weeks ago, Becky and Seth made an appearance on WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's show Straight Up Stone Cold. When asked Becky about her relationship with fiance, she said, "We like the same things so it's super easy. We're both mad into coffee, we're both mad into food, we're both into food, we're both into CrossFit. And then, it's just traveling with my best friend." As the couple continues giving us relationship goals, check out their romantic photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Happy and engaged!

    Happy and engaged!

    This pic speaks volumes about their love for each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Can't take their eyes off each other

    Can't take their eyes off each other

    The couple is deeply and madly in love with each other and here's proof.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Kiss of love

    Kiss of love

    The couple is a match made in heaven.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    That look!

    That look!

    Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Becky is looking at Seth Rollins.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 6
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    This snap screams couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

