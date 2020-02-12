WWE couple Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins' romantic photos prove they are head over heels in love with each other

1 / 6

Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins' romantic snaps

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are the ultimate power couple in WWE and there's no denying it! The power couple began dating in early 2019. It was later revealed that Rollins proposed to his ladylove after just a few months of dating and Becky said yes. Ever since the couple confirmed their relationship, they have been giving us major couple goals. Right from sharing romantic social media posts to making red carpet appearances together, Becky and Seth are head over heels in love with each other. A few weeks ago, Becky and Seth made an appearance on WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's show Straight Up Stone Cold. When asked Becky about her relationship with fiance, she said, "We like the same things so it's super easy. We're both mad into coffee, we're both mad into food, we're both into food, we're both into CrossFit. And then, it's just traveling with my best friend." As the couple continues giving us relationship goals, check out their romantic photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram