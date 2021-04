1 / 6

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary’s love story

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in the television industry. Their love story is truly one of a kind, as amid the chaos of celebrity relationships, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s relationship revives one’s faith in love. The two actors rose to fame when they played the lead characters of Ram and Sita in the 2008 daily soap, Ramayan. Many people assumed that the couple met each other on the sets of this series and love started to brew between them while they were working together but fans and followers might be surprised to know that there is a lot more to their love story. Gurmeet and Debina have been together for over a decade and that speaks volumes about their love. Here is Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s love story that will melt many hearts. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee Instagram