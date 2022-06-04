From Bella Hadid to Kim Kardashian; Here are 6 celebrities rocking the colour white

With the end of summer comes a fashion rule: no white after Labor Day. However, in today's world, there are no fashion guidelines, therefore that often, repeated rule is nothing more than a hearsay. White has been a huge red carpet trend long beyond the summer months in the previous year, with celebrities seizing on the blank slate to show off creative silhouettes and dazzling accessories. Below we have lined up a few of our favourite celebrities donning white outfits.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Bella Hadid attends the photocall for Magnum during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 10, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Priyanka Chopra attends The Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards hosted by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed and Melinda Gates.
Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of Cohen Media Group’s “Faces Places” at the Pacific Design Center on October 11, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
Zendaya attends the Forevermark Tribute event on November 7, 2017 in New York City.
Margot Robbie attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Kim Kardashian West attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City.
