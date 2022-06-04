From Bella Hadid to Kim Kardashian; Here are 6 celebrities rocking the colour white

  • 1 / 7
    With the end of summer comes a fashion rule: no white after Labor Day. However, in today's world, there are no fashion guidelines, therefore that often, repeated rule is nothing more than a hearsay. White has been a huge red carpet trend long beyond the summer months in the previous year, with celebrities seizing on the blank slate to show off creative silhouettes and dazzling accessories. Below we have lined up a few of our favourite celebrities donning white outfits.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Bella Hadid

    Bella Hadid attends the photocall for Magnum during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 10, 2018 in Cannes, France.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra attends The Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards hosted by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed and Melinda Gates.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of Cohen Media Group’s “Faces Places” at the Pacific Design Center on October 11, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Zendaya

    Zendaya attends the Forevermark Tribute event on November 7, 2017 in New York City.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Margot Robbie

    Margot Robbie attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian West attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images