Ben Affleck Birthday: 6 FACTS you probably didn't know about the actor and his reconciliation with Jennifer Lo

Ben Affleck turns 50! This year the Deep Water actor's birthday celebrations are special as he will be spending his day with his newlywed wife Jennifer Lopez. A month ago, the couple tied the knot after just a year of their reconciliation since they parted ways nearly two decades ago. The news of the couple getting back together was the biggest shock of last year with fans going rabid after hearing that their favourite couple was to make a comeback and to top things off they ended up legally hitched within a year of getting back together. Continue scrolling to find out all the deets about Bennifer and their romantic reconciliation.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The famed couple broke up their first engagement in 2004 after gaining a lot of unwanted media attention which eventually made their relationship impossible to continue.
Soon after the pair reconciled their relationship in 2021, the rumours started spreading as reports of the two meeting secretly hogged the headlines. Until things became serious as a fan noticed that Affleck had started wearing the chain-bands watch given to him by Lopez while they were still together in the early 2000s.
Confirming the rumours, Lopez fanned the flames as she revealed in her birthday post last year that Bennifer was in fact back together.
Photo Credit : Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
The couple got engaged for a second time in April of 2022, nearly a year after they got back together.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot legally in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in July. Lopez confirmed the news with this post as she showed off her wedding band in bed.
The couple is now reportedly gearing up for a three-day weekend celebration of their bond. They plan on inviting their closest friends and family and holding the ceremony on Saturday after a rehearsal dinner on Friday followed by a barbeque and picnic on Sunday.