Benedict Cumberbatch Birthday: 6 lesser-known works of the Doctor Strange actor

Benedict Cumberbatch has had a booming career for the past few years. With his BBC series Sherlock reaching global fame to his blockbuster Marvel franchise Doctor Strange, the actor has not only pleased the masses but also made a strong impression on the critics with his Oscar-winning film The Power of the Dog. Given that the actor has reached peak fame, his work from before gets buried under the brilliance of his latest hits. Nevertheless, his filmography is a clear example of his success as the actor has done an array of work before he made it big. On his 46th birthday, check out some of Benedict Cumberbatch's lesser-known works by scrolling further below.
This 2014 war drama has been frequently named among Benedict's bests. The actor is not a stranger to playing geniuses and in Morten Tyldum's 2014 film he proved so. While taking the role of cryptanalyst Alan Turing, the actor displayed the glory and tragedy of Turing's life.
Based on the true story of Greville Wynne, a British businessman, who was unwittingly recruited into the Cold War by both the British and American secret services. Benedict essays the role of Wynne in the thriller drama.
Benedict yet again won hearts in this 2019 television drama film. He stars in the compelling behind-the-scenes drama about the Brexit referendum campaign and plays the pivotal role of Dominic Cummings.
If you miss Benedict at his Sherlock finest then this short 2018 drama is all you need. The story revolves around the titular character played by Benedict who finds himself being a victim of substance abuse after surviving a troubled childhood, he tries to overcome his emotional woes.
Before Eddie Redmayne charmed everyone with his portrayal of Stephen Hawking, Benedict took on the role in 2004. His fans to date admire the actor for his brilliance in the role yet the masses know little about the film.
Another hidden gem, though calling it hidden might be a stretch since the movie is greatly celebrated. However, only a select few talk of Benedict Cumberbatch and his excellence in the film as Paul Marshall.
