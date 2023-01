Hosts

The 2022 SBS Drama Awards were held on December 31 for the broadcasting channel’s many new K-dramas that brought it cheer and charm throughout the year. A lot of new faces and many more that we have missed seeing were spotted on the red carpet. Shows like ‘Through the Darkness’, ‘One Dollar Lawyer’, ‘Again My Life’, ‘Why Her?’, ‘The First Responders’, ‘Cheer Up’, ‘Business Proposal’, ‘Woori the Virgin’, and ‘Today’s Webtoon’, saw their cast members in attendance take home the awards for the night. The Rookie Awards were presented to Bae In Hyuk, Kim Hyun Jin, Ryeo Woon, Jang Gyuri, Lee Eun Saem, and Gong Sung Ha. Meanwhile, Kim Nam Gil took home the Daesang (Grand Prize). Namgoong Min was bestowed with the Directors’ Award. Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop who were the MCs for the night alongside TV personality Shin Dong Yup, received the Best Couple Award and so did the fellow couple from ‘Business Proposal’, Seol In Ah and Kim Min Kyu. We are taking a look at the top looks from the awards night.