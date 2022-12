Swan

The 2022 MBC drama awards were held on December 30 to celebrate the broadcasting channel MBC’s K-drama releases. It saw attendance from the famous and largely loved actors who took on memorable characters throughout the year. Girl’s Generation’s Choi Sooyoung and TV personality Kim Seong Joo were the designated MCs for the night. The red carpet was blinding as multiple stars ascended in their best fits. Cast from K-dramas, ‘Big Mouth, ‘The Golden Spoon’, ‘Tomorrow’, ‘Fanletter Please’, ‘May I Help You?’ and ‘The Forbidden Marriage’ (currently ongoing), as well as other shows, were present at the event. The most coveted Best Couple Award was given to YoonA and Lee Jong Suk couple from ‘Big Mouth’ who caught everyone’s eyes with their visuals. Lee Dong Won, Yeonwoo and Kim Min Ju won the Best New Actor Award while Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun, and Hyeri won the Excellence Actor & Actress in a Miniseries Awards. BTOB member Sugnjae who rushed to attend the awards show after the group’s concert and YoonA were awarded the Top Excellence Actor and Actress awards respectively. Finally, it was ‘Big Mouth’ that took home the Best Drama award of the night. K-pop girl group brought the celebration with them as they were the special guest performers for the night.