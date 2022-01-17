Betty White Birth Anniversary: Remembering the late actress' ICONIC roles

1 / 6

The Golden Girls

Betty White would have been celebrating her 100th birthday today. Unfortunately, we lost the legendary Hollywood star on December 31, 2021. White's contribution to film and television has been massive and her illustrious career boasted of several major projects. The actress' contribution to television has been such that in 2013, the Guinness Book of World Records recognized her as the female entertainer with the longest television career. Apart from her acting prowess, Betty White had also carved a name for herself as one of the most talented female comedians. Other major achievements of White include her induction into the Television Hall of Fame in 1988. She also received the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award in 2010. Not just this, White was also the first woman to produce her own sitcom in Hollywood with the 1950 series Life With Elizabeth. As we remember the iconic Hollywood star on her birth anniversary, January 17, we take a look at her amazing career and revisit some of her most iconic screen appearances. We bet the first one that crosses your mind will be her role as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. The show also starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty and became one of the most loved television shows.

