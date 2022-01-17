Betty White Birth Anniversary: Remembering the late actress' ICONIC roles

Betty White would have been celebrating her 100th birthday today. Unfortunately, we lost the legendary Hollywood star on December 31, 2021. White's contribution to film and television has been massive and her illustrious career boasted of several major projects. The actress' contribution to television has been such that in 2013, the Guinness Book of World Records recognized her as the female entertainer with the longest television career. Apart from her acting prowess, Betty White had also carved a name for herself as one of the most talented female comedians. Other major achievements of White include her induction into the Television Hall of Fame in 1988. She also received the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award in 2010. Not just this, White was also the first woman to produce her own sitcom in Hollywood with the 1950 series Life With Elizabeth. As we remember the iconic Hollywood star on her birth anniversary, January 17, we take a look at her amazing career and revisit some of her most iconic screen appearances. We bet the first one that crosses your mind will be her role as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. The show also starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty and became one of the most loved television shows.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Betty White starred in the famed sitcom from 2006-2009. On The Bold and the Beautiful, White starred in the role of Ann Douglas, Ridge Forrester’s grandmother. Compared to her other roles that were more in the comic genre, White's role on this sitcom was a dramatic one.
In what many consider to be the best rom-coms, The Proposal featured Betty White in the role of Ryan Reynolds' grandmother. The film starred Sandra Bullock alongside Reynolds in the lead although there's no denying that more than Reynolds and Bullock's romance, it was White's hilarious act as "Gammy" that won our hearts.
Betty White was supposed to guest star on Hot in Cleveland but soon was promoted to becoming a series regular because fans couldn't get enough of her character. White starred as Elka in the series and her sassy character was a fan favourite. The show also starred Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick in lead roles.
A longtime friend of star Mary Tyler Moore, White played Sue Ann Nivens on the show. The actress essayed the role of Nivens for four years, and also bagged two Emmys for outstanding continuing performance by a supporting actress in a comedy series for it.
Betty White appeared on the famous show for five seasons as she portrayed Catherine Piper, a childhood friend and secretary to Alan Shore (James Spader) on the drama.