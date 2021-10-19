From Beyonce to Princess Diana, these 5 celebrities got shockingly REAL about therapy

5 / 6

Princess Diana

Princess Diana: The People’s princess who was suffering with many mental stresses before her untimely death in 1997, spoke to BBC in her infamous 1995 interview. She said: "I was unwell with post-natal depression, which no one ever discussed... and that in itself was a bit of a difficult time. You'd wake up in the morning feeling you didn't want to get out of bed, you felt misunderstood, and just very, very low in yourself. When no one listens to you, or you feel no one's listening to you, all sorts of things start to happen. For instance, you have so much pain inside yourself that you try and hurt yourself on the outside because you want help, but it's the wrong help you're asking for. People see it as crying wolf or attention-seeking, and they think because you're in the media all the time you've got enough attention, inverted commas...I didn't like myself, I was ashamed because I couldn't cope with the pressures."

Photo Credit : Getty Images, BBC