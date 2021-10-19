From Beyonce to Princess Diana, these 5 celebrities got shockingly REAL about therapy

While the stigma around therapy and mental health has reduced, there is still a lot of hypocrisy around the subject. Numerous Hollywood stars have come forward and opened up about their confessions and experiences with mental health and therapy. Today, we’re looking at some honest confessions from celebs who bared it all and opened up about getting help.
Beyonce: Back in 2011, the pop icon told The Sun: "It was beginning to get fuzzy―I couldn't even tell which day or which city I was at. I would sit there at ceremonies and they would give me an award and I was just thinking about the next performance. My mother was very persistent and she kept saying that I had to take care of my mental health."
Lady Gaga: The singer who’s always been candid about her mental health, spoke to People and said: "When my career took off, I don't remember anything at all. It's like I'm traumatized. I needed time to recalibrate my soul. I definitely look after my well-being...I openly admit to having battled depression and anxiety and I think a lot of people do. I think it's better when we all say: 'Cheers!' and 'fess up to it.'”
Selena Gomez: The Rare singer, who’s been vocal about the importance of mental health and ways to take care of it, also opened up on the subject to People. She said: "I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges. I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off, I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues."
Princess Diana: The People’s princess who was suffering with many mental stresses before her untimely death in 1997, spoke to BBC in her infamous 1995 interview. She said: "I was unwell with post-natal depression, which no one ever discussed... and that in itself was a bit of a difficult time. You'd wake up in the morning feeling you didn't want to get out of bed, you felt misunderstood, and just very, very low in yourself. When no one listens to you, or you feel no one's listening to you, all sorts of things start to happen. For instance, you have so much pain inside yourself that you try and hurt yourself on the outside because you want help, but it's the wrong help you're asking for. People see it as crying wolf or attention-seeking, and they think because you're in the media all the time you've got enough attention, inverted commas...I didn't like myself, I was ashamed because I couldn't cope with the pressures."
Kendall Jenner: The supermodel who has been targetted over her privilege, skin, and family spoke to Cara Delevingne in a Youtube interview and said: "I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks. Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity."
