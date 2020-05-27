Elon Musk & Grimes' baby X Æ A-Xii to Beyoncé & Jay z's Blue Ivy: Take a look at unusual celebrity baby names

1 / 12

Take a look at the meanings of the most unusual baby names

As soon as a couple gets to know they're expecting, the hunt for the best baby names start. Parents are on a spree of finding out the best names for their babies. In Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur's name quite stood out. While a lot of fans related it to a lot of historic events, Saif opened up about it in an interview and said that Taimur had not been named after the Turkish invader and ruler. "I'm aware of the heritage of the Turkish ruler and my son was not named after him," Khan said. "He was Timur, my son is Taimur. Perhaps the root is similar but it's not the same name. Taimur is an ancient Persian name, meaning iron." On the reason behind naming their son Taimur, Khan said, "Both my wife and I liked its sound and the meaning. In fact, of all the names I ran by Kareena, she liked this one the best because it's beautiful and strong. Taimur was the name of a boy I had grown up with and a cousin too." Similarly, this year a baby's name that took the internet by storm was Elon Musk & Grimes' new-borns name X Æ A-12. On Twitter, Elon replied with that letter and number combination when a user asked the child’s name. Suggestions poured in on both the possible meaning and pronunciation. For a day and a half, the internet was abuzz with theories. Speaking of which, here's a list of the meanings of most unusual baby names.

