Elon Musk & Grimes' baby X Æ A-Xii to Beyoncé & Jay z's Blue Ivy: Take a look at unusual celebrity baby names
As soon as a couple gets to know they're expecting, the hunt for the best baby names start. Speaking of which, here are the meanings behind the most unusual celebrity baby names that took the internet by storm.
Take a look at the meanings of the most unusual baby names
As soon as a couple gets to know they're expecting, the hunt for the best baby names start. Parents are on a spree of finding out the best names for their babies. In Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur's name quite stood out. While a lot of fans related it to a lot of historic events, Saif opened up about it in an interview and said that Taimur had not been named after the Turkish invader and ruler. "I'm aware of the heritage of the Turkish ruler and my son was not named after him," Khan said. "He was Timur, my son is Taimur. Perhaps the root is similar but it's not the same name. Taimur is an ancient Persian name, meaning iron." On the reason behind naming their son Taimur, Khan said, "Both my wife and I liked its sound and the meaning. In fact, of all the names I ran by Kareena, she liked this one the best because it's beautiful and strong. Taimur was the name of a boy I had grown up with and a cousin too." Similarly, this year a baby's name that took the internet by storm was Elon Musk & Grimes' new-borns name X Æ A-12. On Twitter, Elon replied with that letter and number combination when a user asked the child’s name. Suggestions poured in on both the possible meaning and pronunciation. For a day and a half, the internet was abuzz with theories. Speaking of which, here's a list of the meanings of most unusual baby names.
Formerly known as X Æ A-12, now changed to X Æ A-Xii
Raddix
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's daughter born in January was named as Raddix. The good old Urban Dictionary's interpretation of the meaning would be, “From the Latin word Radix meaning ‘root’ or ‘source,’ referring to that force which gives rise to all movement, feeling and growth in a person and life.”
Blue Ivy
There was a lot of speculation around Beyoncé and Jay-z's unique choice for the name of their baby girl, Blue Ivy. A few months after welcoming her first child with Jay-Z, Beyoncé posted an excerpt from A Field Guide to Getting Lost by Rebecca Solnit. This post explained the importance of the colour blue, and while it was not definitively mentioned as the reason behind her daughter’s name, there can be no doubt that is what the couple had in mind.
Aleph
Star couple Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman named their baby boy Aleph and it is way too adorable. Aleph is the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet and also the number 1 in Hebrew.
Kulture Kiari
Kulture Kiari was born to parents Cardi B and Offset a couple of years back. Cardi B confirmed the inspiration behind the name of their baby girl in her Instagram post, featuring another maternity photo set to the music of Migos’ song “Higher We Go,” off Culture II. The tune includes the lyric, “Higher we go, beg and plead for the culture.” The happy mom captioned her post, “Kulture! Anything else woulda been basic. Okrrrrrrruuu!"
Bear Blaze
Ned Rocknroll and Kate Winslet welcomed their son Bear Blaze in 2013. It turns out the name was selected by Winslet’s other children, Mia, 13, and Joe, 10, whom she had from her previous marriages to director Sam Mendes and Jim Threapleton. “We settled on Bear quite early on,” Winslet said. “A friend of mine when I was younger was nicknamed Bear, and I just had always really loved it and he was very much a bear, he was everyone’s shoulder to cry on, and I just always remembered him and that’s where it came from.” As for Bear’s middle name, Blaze, that comes from the fact that Winslet met her third husband and Bear’s dad, Ned Rocknroll, after a fire.
Esmeralda Amada
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are blessed with a beautiful baby girl who they named Esmeralda Amada. Revealing the meaning behind the name, the actress told Violet Grey‘s digital magazine, The Violet Files, “Ryan and I both love the Esmeralda character from the Victor Hugo novel, 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame,' and we just think it’s a beautiful name,” "Amada was my grandmother’s name. It means ‘beloved’ in Spanish.” she added.
Exton
On the "Tonight Show with Jay Leno" Downey explained the name meaning of their baby boy Exton, saying, "My wife's great uncle was kind of eccentric. He lives in Madison, Wisconsin. When he was in the fourth grade he realized he didn't have a middle name, so he changed his name [to include Exton]."
Maddox
Angelina and her ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton adopted her oldest child, Maddox Chivan in 2002. The name Maddox derives from the Welsh word "mad" which means fortunate.
Shiloh
In 2006, Angelina gave birth to her and Brad’s first biological child in Namibia. Shiloh is a Hebrew name and means "place of peace".
Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt
Former power couple Brangelina decided to adopt another child, Pax Thien, in 2007. The family decided to name their child after two Vietnamese words, which translate as “peaceful sky”.
