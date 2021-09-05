Happy Birthday Beyonce: 6 times the singer proved she's an absolute goddess

    Beyonce's most iconic looks

    Beyonce Knowles, the music superstar, celebrates her birthday today.Though she turns 40 this year, the style queen has shown that age is only a number with her increasing glam appeal. The mother of Blue Ivy, her nine-year-old daughter, is an energy bomb on stage and has delivered some of the most unforgettable theatrical performances. Beyonce's provocative public outings showcasing her gorgeous body never fail to turn attention. On her birthday today, we have listed 6 of her photos which prove she's an absolute goddess.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    MET Gala carpet in 2015

    If you wondered what perfection looked like, it's Beyoncé.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Bey's take on the classic LBD

    Any time she does anything, it's goddess-like.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    We are loving Bey in denim!

    No one pulls off denim outfits like her.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    During her Vogue photoshoot

    Beyonce looking like something out of a fairytale

    Photo Credit : Beyonce Instagram

    Beyonce slays every single outfit she wears!

    She makes it look so effortless

    Photo Credit : Beyonce Instagram

    We are LIVING for this outfit!

    Even when she's just sitting in a weird pose and not dancing, she still looks like a total diva.

    Photo Credit : Beyonce Instagram