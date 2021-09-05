Happy Birthday Beyonce: 6 times the singer proved she's an absolute goddess

Beyonce Knowles, the music superstar, celebrates her birthday today.Though she turns 40 this year, the style queen has shown that age is only a number with her increasing glam appeal. The mother of Blue Ivy, her nine-year-old daughter, is an energy bomb on stage and has delivered some of the most unforgettable theatrical performances. Beyonce's provocative public outings showcasing her gorgeous body never fail to turn attention. On her birthday today, we have listed 6 of her photos which prove she's an absolute goddess.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
If you wondered what perfection looked like, it's Beyoncé.
Any time she does anything, it's goddess-like.
No one pulls off denim outfits like her.
Beyonce looking like something out of a fairytale
Photo Credit : Beyonce Instagram
She makes it look so effortless
Even when she's just sitting in a weird pose and not dancing, she still looks like a total diva.