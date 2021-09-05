Happy Birthday Beyonce: 6 times the singer proved she's an absolute goddess

1 / 7

Beyonce's most iconic looks

Beyonce Knowles, the music superstar, celebrates her birthday today.Though she turns 40 this year, the style queen has shown that age is only a number with her increasing glam appeal. The mother of Blue Ivy, her nine-year-old daughter, is an energy bomb on stage and has delivered some of the most unforgettable theatrical performances. Beyonce's provocative public outings showcasing her gorgeous body never fail to turn attention. On her birthday today, we have listed 6 of her photos which prove she's an absolute goddess.

Photo Credit : Getty Images