Home ⁄
Photos ⁄
⁄
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Don't miss the then and now pictures of the cast
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Don't miss the then and now pictures of the cast
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a very popular Indian television daily soap that has a great cast, whose performances have made the series a classic. Here are the ‘now and then’ pictures of the cast of this daily soap.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
3939 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 20, 2021 03:42 pm
1 / 6
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast: now and then
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a very popular and high-rated Indian television daily soap. The series premiered on March 2, 2015, on &TV. The daily soap is produced by Binaifer Kohli. The plot of the daily soap revolves around two neighboring couples, the Mishras, and the Tiwaris, where the husbands of both houses are attracted to each other’s wives and make many hilarious attempts in order to impress them, which ultimately go to waste and are unsuccessful. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is an adaptation of the 1994 Hindi language daily soap, Shrimaan Shrimati, and has received many positive reviews ever since it has premiered on Indian television. Take a look at the then and now pictures of the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast, which will prove that the actors have come a long way in their career. Read ahead to take a look.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
2 / 6
Shubhangi Atre Poorey
Shubhangi Atre Poorey, who is cast to play the character of Angoori, is a popular name in the Indian television industry who rose to fame in the industry by playing the lead character of Kasturi Chawla in Kasturi.
Photo Credit : YouTube
3 / 6
Neha Pendse
Neha Pendse who is seen as Anita, is a well-recognized name in the Indian entertainment industry and has appeared in many Bollywood and regional movies like Devdas, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and many more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla and YouTube
4 / 6
Aasif Sheikh
Aasif Sheikh who plays the popular character of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, has appeared in many Indian television series, like Hum Log, Yes Boss, and Bollywood movies like Bharat.
Photo Credit : YouTube
5 / 6
Rohitash Gaud
Rohitash Gaud seen as Manmohan Tiwari, is a National School of Drama graduate and has done some great work in the Indian entertainment industry. He has been a part of Bollywood movies like A Wednesday and Atithi Tum Kab Jaaoge and has made his mark in the Indian television industry with shows like Lapataganj, Hum Aapke Hain In Laws, and Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi.
Photo Credit : YouTube
6 / 6
Yogesh Tripathi
Yogesh Tripathi popularly known as Daroga Happu Singh on the show, has achieved a lot of popularity in the local media by appearing in Hindi television daily soaps like F.I.R, Jijaji Chhat Par Hain, and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. He has been also seen in Bollywood movies like Paa, Admission Open, and more.
Photo Credit : YouTube