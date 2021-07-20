Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Don't miss the then and now pictures of the cast

1 / 6

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast: now and then

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a very popular and high-rated Indian television daily soap. The series premiered on March 2, 2015, on &TV. The daily soap is produced by Binaifer Kohli. The plot of the daily soap revolves around two neighboring couples, the Mishras, and the Tiwaris, where the husbands of both houses are attracted to each other’s wives and make many hilarious attempts in order to impress them, which ultimately go to waste and are unsuccessful. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is an adaptation of the 1994 Hindi language daily soap, Shrimaan Shrimati, and has received many positive reviews ever since it has premiered on Indian television. Take a look at the then and now pictures of the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast, which will prove that the actors have come a long way in their career. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla