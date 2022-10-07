Popular comedienne duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are parents to an adorable baby boy Laksh. Bharti and Haarsh are known to be the coolest couple in town who never miss a chance to take a dig at each other. From pulling each other's legs to supporting one another through thick and thin, the two are the perfect example of what a relationship must look like. Speaking about their little munchkin Laksh whom they adorably call Golaa, has already garnered all the love from the fans within a few months. Fans wait for his cute pictures and leave no stone unturned to shower their immense love on him.
Today, Bharti and Laksh were spotted at the airport, and even though Laksh looks a little sleepy here, the toddler has not missed the grand welcome he received from the paparazzi, and looks surprised as he is clicked here.
Here, Laksh's full attention is on the camera and he adorably smiles for the paparazzi. Like his mama and papa, it looks like he also loves cameras and is happy to see them here.
This is not the first time Bharti and Laksh are wearing similar outfits. The mother-son duo never misses a chance to look cute and stylish even in casuals, and these pictures stand as proof of this statement.
Bharti was accompanied by her sister on the trip to the unknown destination, and even she was spotted along with Bharti and Laksh, as they returned to the city.
