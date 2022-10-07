Bharti and Laksh at the airport

Popular comedienne duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are parents to an adorable baby boy Laksh. Bharti and Haarsh are known to be the coolest couple in town who never miss a chance to take a dig at each other. From pulling each other's legs to supporting one another through thick and thin, the two are the perfect example of what a relationship must look like. Speaking about their little munchkin Laksh whom they adorably call Golaa, has already garnered all the love from the fans within a few months. Fans wait for his cute pictures and leave no stone unturned to shower their immense love on him.