Bharti Singh, Debina Bonnerjee to Nakuul Mehta: 5 celebs & their first PICS with newborns

In the past one year, several of our favourite celebrities experienced parenthood for the first time. They are elated with the entry of new members in the family and shower love on their little one. The fans of the actors are also very excited to see the baby pictures. While some actor shares them short, others take their own sweet time to reveal their face with a special post on social media. As we talk about the new parents, here are the first looks of the popular celebs with their babies.
Photo Credit : Mohit Malik instagram
Ace comedian and host, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became first-time parents on April 3. They were blessed with a baby boy, whom they named Laksh. The actress recently revealed the face of her baby with a sweet post in which all of them are twinning in white.
Photo Credit : Bharti Singh instagram
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 star Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh were blessed with a baby boy in 3 February 2021. The actor has been quoted on several occasions that his life has completely changed with the birth of Sufi. He shared a picture holding his son in his arms and captioned, “One of these gents are ready to crash the servers of TINDER.”
Photo Credit : Nakuul Mehta instagram
The popular Telly town couple became parents of an adorable baby girl on April 3, 2022. The duo shared a picture holding the baby as they walked out of the hospital. Debina captioned, “Minutes before stepping into our world with a little miracle Who has already become the centre of our Universe.”
Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee instagram
Ace host, singer and actor married his long time sweetheart Shweta Aggarwal in 2020 and the couple was blessed with a daughter on February 24, 2022. The couple shared a beautiful first photo with baby. It was a boho theme photoshoot with Shweta tenderly holding the baby.
Photo Credit : Aditya Narayan instagram
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are a popular Bigg Boss couple who tied the knot on December 16, in 2016. Kishwer had kept her fans updated throughout the pregnancy journey and they were blessed with a baby boy, Nirvair, on 27 August 2021.
Photo Credit : Kishwer Merchant instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant, Mohit Malik and Addite Malik were blessed with a son, Ekbir on 27th April 2021. Mohit Malik has shared that he had a difficult time staying away from his son for doing the reality show.