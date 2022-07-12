Bharti Singh, Debina Bonnerjee to Nakuul Mehta: 5 celebs & their first PICS with newborns

1 / 7

5 celebs & their first PICS with newborns

In the past one year, several of our favourite celebrities experienced parenthood for the first time. They are elated with the entry of new members in the family and shower love on their little one. The fans of the actors are also very excited to see the baby pictures. While some actor shares them short, others take their own sweet time to reveal their face with a special post on social media. As we talk about the new parents, here are the first looks of the popular celebs with their babies.

Photo Credit : Mohit Malik instagram