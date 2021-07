1 / 6

Indian television actors working on pay-cuts

Coronavirus global pandemic has affected every field of business in the world. The entertainment industry is one of those industries that have been dealing with one of the biggest economic crisis. Every actor has been going through financial constraints due to the deadly disease that has spread all over the world. For many months, the production of every movie and television daily soap in India was at a halt and celebrities had no source of income. As the industry is gradually trying to get back to normalcy, shoots have been resuming, but not at the pace it used to and that is resulting in pay-cut for many actors. Even though movies have a way of premiering and releasing on the OTT platforms, instead of the theatres, the Indian television industry has been going through a nightmare as the actors have been asked to accept a pay-cut. Here is the list of Indian television actors who have been working on a pay-cut. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla