5 pictures of comedy queen Bharti Singh flaunting her baby bump

Bharti Singh is an immensely popular name in the entertainment industry. She is considered an ace comedian and fabulous host. She is married to scriptwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa and the couple is going to become parents soon. The couple had shared the news about her pregnancy a few months back. She is still working during her pregnancy and presently hosting Hunarbaaz Desh ki Shaan and The Khatra Khatra Show. Here are some pictures of the comedian with her baby bump.In the picture, she has sported a purple knee-length dress with a white shrug and white sports shoes.
Photo Credit : Bharti Singh instagram
In the picture, she is seen posing with hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She had sported an orange long dress with a printed designer shrug over it. She had done a beautiful hairstyle and makeup for the shoot.
In the picture, she is twinning with her husband in a black outfit. She has sported a black full-length gown, with silver earrings and shimmer footwear.
In the picture, she looks gorgeous in a pink net design gown. She captioned, “Hum Teeno ki tarf se aap sab ko Happy Holi”
In the picture, she has sported a beautiful light pink gown with blue embroidery on it. There are lots of frills on the dress and her hair is also tied up for the look.