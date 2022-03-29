5 pictures of comedy queen Bharti Singh flaunting her baby bump

1 / 5

Bharti pregnancy

Bharti Singh is an immensely popular name in the entertainment industry. She is considered an ace comedian and fabulous host. She is married to scriptwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa and the couple is going to become parents soon. The couple had shared the news about her pregnancy a few months back. She is still working during her pregnancy and presently hosting Hunarbaaz Desh ki Shaan and The Khatra Khatra Show. Here are some pictures of the comedian with her baby bump.In the picture, she has sported a purple knee-length dress with a white shrug and white sports shoes.

Photo Credit : Bharti Singh instagram