Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s revelations about their relationship

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. The couple met each other eight years ago for the first time on the sets of the reality television comedy series, Comedy Circus where Bharti was a participant and Haarsh was the script-writer. A funny story follows the way the two got to know each other better. During the show, whenever Haarsh wrote a script for any participant, they would get eliminated. Bharti wanted to prove that it was nothing like this and asked Haarsh to write a script for her. Even though the writer asked her not to perform his script, she went ahead with it and got eliminated. But Bharti was not ready to give up on Haarsh and asked him to write another script for her special elimination round. Having performed the script written by Haarsh yet again, Bharti Singh won the round and that’s when love started to brew between the two as they had shown trust and faith in each other and their work. Ever since then, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had been in a relationship and after dating each other for over five years, they tied the knot in December 2018. Here are some of the adorable revelations that Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have made about their relationship. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Bharti Singh Instagram