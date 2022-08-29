Bharti Singh and her son Laksh step out in white in the city

Published on Aug 29, 2022 10:03 PM IST   |  3.4K
   
    Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are among the well-known celebrity couples in the entertainment industry. The duo enjoys a massive fan following owing to their comedy skills. Bharti and Haarsh were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The duo fondly call their son 'Gola' and named him Laksh. The comedienne duo is often spotted taking Laksh on small trips and outings.

    Today, Bharti was spotted shooting for her upcoming project in the city, and her son Laksh accompanied her on the shoot.

    Bharti was seen dressed as a kid and opted for a white shirt and yellow checkered skirt. Laksh was also seen twinning with his mother and was dressed in white.

    Bharti and Haarsh often say that Gola aka Laksh, is a calm child and enjoys every moment when he is out of the house. Thus, it is proven as the little munchkin's face is glowing with joy as he steps out of the house with his mother.

    It was surely a great day for this mother-son duo as they managed to have some fun amidst the comedienne's busy schedule.

    Bharti, like all mothers, loves to spend her time with her son Laksh and cherishes every moment with him.

