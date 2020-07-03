Advertisement
Bharti Singh Birthday Special: A look at some delightful photos of the actress with her beau Harsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh is all set to celebrate her quarantine birthday and today we have some adorable unmissable photos of the actress with her husband. Take a look at these photos.
2317 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 12
    Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's photos will light up your feed

    Bharti Singh turns a year older and fans of the celebrity have already flooded social media with their best wishes for her special day. For almost 12 years now, the actress has made us fall in love with her sketch comedy and shows. In the year 2008, Bharti made her debut as a comedian on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Post that show, there was no turning back for her. The actress appeared in several shows and made people fall in love with her comedy. Bharti hosted shows, was invited to several award ceremonies and reality shows to lighten up the mood of the contestants with her comedy acts and is definitely one of the most loved comedian in the country. She has also acted in several Bollywood and Punjabi movies over the years. In 2017, she tied the knot with long time beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The duo each other eight years ago, on the sets of the show Comedy Circus. Bharti was a contestant on the show, while Harsh was a scriptwriter in the same show. Talking about their first meeting, the couple told a leading daily it wasn't love at first sight, but they sure felt an instant connection. Talking about their take on romance, Bharti said in an interview with a leading daily, "I’m too practical. For me, going out, traveling together, isn’t love. I love staying at home with Harsh." Meanwhile, Harsh said, "I don’t believe in surprising someone to show love. If I’ve to gift Bharti, I tell her beforehand that I would buy this for you." The two are one of the most loved couples of television. Today on the occasion of her birthday, take a look at these adorable snaps of the comedy queen with her beau.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Enjoying all the important moments

    The duo looks lovely in this post puja and Bharti looks stunning in a red salwar while Harsh is seen donning casuals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Cute throwback picture

    The duo from their Mehendi ceremony in this throwback picture

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    The smile on their faces

    Happiness and content making way to this delightful pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Selfie game on point

    Harsh's adorable smile is unmissable in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    All set to rule our hearts

    Their comic timing as a couple is unbeatable

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    How cute are these two?

    The duo shares a cute pose as they click a selfie on the backstage of their show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Sharing an adorable moment

    The way these two look into each other's eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Their fun banters together

    The two can have you laughing within minutes with their comedy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    The entertainment package couple

    Harsh peeps adorably into Bharti's eyes as they share a moment on stage.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Snuggles with the best

    Baring the long lockdown with this cutie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Another one in natural best

    A picture just few days after their marriage.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

