/
/
/
Bharti Singh Birthday Special: A look at some delightful photos of the actress with her beau Harsh Limbachiyaa
Bharti Singh Birthday Special: A look at some delightful photos of the actress with her beau Harsh Limbachiyaa
Bharti Singh is all set to celebrate her quarantine birthday and today we have some adorable unmissable photos of the actress with her husband. Take a look at these photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2317 reads
Mumbai
Updated: July 3, 2020 07:45 am
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12