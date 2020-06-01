Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Bharti Singh
/
Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Falling in love on sets to grand wedding, Check out their dreamy love story

Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Falling in love on sets to grand wedding, Check out their dreamy love story

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have truly defined love. Their journey from meeting on sets, falling in love to getting married is one of a kind. Check out the couple's love story.
15059 reads Mumbai Updated: June 1, 2020 05:33 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's LOVE story

    Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's LOVE story

    Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most adorable couples in the TV industry. The star couple recently hosted a show called Khatra Khatra together which became a popular favourite. Bharti and Haarsh often share their selfies on Instagram which makes fans fall in love with their social media PDA. The couple met eight years ago on the sets of their reality show Comedy Circus. Sharing a funny incident from back then, Bharti told a magazine, "That [Comedy Circus] was my second show after Laughter Challenge. Harsh was a new writer then, a young thin guy...this story is very funny...Whenever Harsh wrote a script for a participant, that comedian would get eliminated. This happened a few times, and he was considered bad luck. I felt bad for this new guy and asked him to write a script for me. He warned me not to use his script as I might get eliminated too. But I confidently went ahead. And he was right, I was eliminated!" Now, even though what Haarsh said came true, Bharti was not in the mood to give up. The show then had a special round for the eliminated contestants. "I again asked him to write a script for me, and this time, I won! From that day onwards, Harsh writes all my scripts, and now he will write the script of my life." said the comedian before she tied the knot with Haarsh in December 2017. When a leading daily asked Haarsh if Bharti's weight was ever an issue for him, he said, "I am no Hrithik! Then why should I have such high expectations from my partner? Bharti is perfect for me. And girls are known to gain weight post marriage. So at least I have no surprises there!" Ever since they have been giving some major couple goals to all their fans with their adorable antics. Check out the couple's dreamy love story!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Jab Bharti and Haarsh met

    Jab Bharti and Haarsh met

    Bharti and Haarsh met almost eight years ago, on the sets of Comedy Circus, the popular comedy reality show. She was a contestant, while he was a scriptwriter. Talking about their first meeting, the couple told a leading daily it wasn't love at first sight, but they sure felt an instant connection.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    When they fell in love

    When they fell in love

    According to Haarsh, it took him a year to realise that she was the one with whom he wanted to spend the rest of his life. It was her understanding and caring nature that attracted him to her. However, Bharti confessed to an entertainment portal that she didn't think she had any chance of finding love. This changed only after Haarsh expressed his feelings to her and made her believe otherwise.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    The couple's idea of romance

    The couple's idea of romance

    Talking about their take on romance, Bharti said in an interview with a leading daily, "I’m too practical. For me, going out, travelling together, isn’t love. I love staying at home with Harsh." Meanwhile, Harsh said, "I don’t believe in surprising someone to show love. If I’ve to gift Bharti, I tell her beforehand that I would buy this for you."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    The best birthday gift Haarsh gifted Bharti

    The best birthday gift Haarsh gifted Bharti

    Bharti revealed in an interview, "I remember he got me a bag worth Rs 2 lakh, which I wouldn’t have bought because main khud kanjoos hoon."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Here's what the couple adores the most about each other

    Here's what the couple adores the most about each other

    The couple's chemistry is too cute for words. Opening up on what she adores the most about Haarsh, Bharti revealed, "He loves me too much. He doesn’t show that too often but keeps teasing me. Especially when I’m unwell, he looks after me." On the other hand, Haarsh spoke about Bharti's humble and modest nature as he said, "Yeh bahut genuine hai. She doesn’t differentiate between people. How she jokes with the producer of the show is the same how she is with the spot boy."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Getting married

    Getting married

    The couple's wedding was one of the highlights of 2017. From their Mata ki chowki to her bachelorette and the D-Day, everything created a major buzz on social media. They had a star-studded destination wedding. Their ceremony was attended by Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, RJ Malishka, Krushna Abhishek, Monalisa Antara, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement