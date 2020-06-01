Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Falling in love on sets to grand wedding, Check out their dreamy love story

1 / 7

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's LOVE story

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most adorable couples in the TV industry. The star couple recently hosted a show called Khatra Khatra together which became a popular favourite. Bharti and Haarsh often share their selfies on Instagram which makes fans fall in love with their social media PDA. The couple met eight years ago on the sets of their reality show Comedy Circus. Sharing a funny incident from back then, Bharti told a magazine, "That [Comedy Circus] was my second show after Laughter Challenge. Harsh was a new writer then, a young thin guy...this story is very funny...Whenever Harsh wrote a script for a participant, that comedian would get eliminated. This happened a few times, and he was considered bad luck. I felt bad for this new guy and asked him to write a script for me. He warned me not to use his script as I might get eliminated too. But I confidently went ahead. And he was right, I was eliminated!" Now, even though what Haarsh said came true, Bharti was not in the mood to give up. The show then had a special round for the eliminated contestants. "I again asked him to write a script for me, and this time, I won! From that day onwards, Harsh writes all my scripts, and now he will write the script of my life." said the comedian before she tied the knot with Haarsh in December 2017. When a leading daily asked Haarsh if Bharti's weight was ever an issue for him, he said, "I am no Hrithik! Then why should I have such high expectations from my partner? Bharti is perfect for me. And girls are known to gain weight post marriage. So at least I have no surprises there!" Ever since they have been giving some major couple goals to all their fans with their adorable antics. Check out the couple's dreamy love story!

Photo Credit : Instagram