1 / 6

Pictures of Bharti Singh with her co-stars prove she has many friends in the Hindi television industry

Bharti Singh is considered one of the best female comedians in India. The public figure has often been praised for leaving fans rolling on the floor laughing with her natural gift of comedy. Starting her career in 2008 as a stand-up comedian, Bharti Singh has come a long way and made a very successful career for herself in the field of entertainment. She has participated in reality television series like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi, and has also been hosting many shows on the television. Along with being everyone’s favourite for her immense talent, Bharti Singh is also often acknowledged for sharing a very good relationship with her co-stars. Here are pictures of Bharti Singh with celebrities from within the industry that prove she shares a good rapport with people her co-workers. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Bharti Singh Instagram