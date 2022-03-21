PHOTOS: Bhavana Menon gives lessons on how to pull off a green ethnic look

South beauty Bhavana Menon has once again created a lot of hype after signing her first Mollywood project in the last 5 years. The actress is going to play the lead in first-time director Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf's project titled Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn. Her fans and M-town celebs have warmly welcomed Bhavana Menon on her return to Malayalam cinema. She is expected to start shooting this venture soon, which is touted to be a family drama with a love story.
The star also has the fans captivated with her charming looks. The Jackie actress is stealing the show with her powerful expressions and flawless skin. She can pull off an ethnic ensemble with perfection. Let us see some photos of the dazzling star.
Photo Credit : Bhavana Menon Instagram
Bhavana Menon is making several heads turn in this beautiful green salwar kameez.
This ensemble left fans amazed with its golden embellish.
Those pearl jhumkas go hand-in-hand with the traditional outfit.
Her subtle makeup made the entire look more appealing.
One has to agree that the best accessory of Bhavana Menon is her infectious smile.