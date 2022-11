Varun Dhawan steps out in a quirky look

In the last few days, Varun Dhawan had been promoting his film Bhediya in full swing along with his co-star Kriti Sanon. The two made heads turn on various occasions with their sartorial choices. While Kriti stunned in many chic dresses, Varun Dhawan opted for some quirky, unconventional looks that garnered a lot of attention. The movie has hit the theatres this weekend. Today, Varun Dhawan was spotted by the paparazzi in the city, and he has once again created ‘bawaal’ with another quirky yet casual look.