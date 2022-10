Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash

Bhumi Pednekar established herself as one of the most sought-after talents of contemporary Bollywood, with some stellar performances. The actress is on top of her game, with some highly exciting projects in her kitty. On October 21, Friday, Bhumi Pednekar hosted a lavish Diwali party at her residence for her friends and colleagues from the film industry. The star-studded event was attended by some of the most-loved couples of Bollywood, including Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Rajkummar Rao-Pathralekhaa, and others.