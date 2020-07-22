ALL the times Bhumi Pednekar aced her zero makeup look and left us in awe of her natural beauty

1 / 10

Bhumi Pednekar's zero makeup looks

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The stunning actress made her debut in Bollywood with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She later impressed everyone with her remarkable performances in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Saand Ki Aankh. Up next, she will be seen in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitara, which will release on Netflix and Durgavati. Fans of the actress are looking forward to her upcoming projects. On the personal side, Bhumi recently celebrated her birthday at home. She took to her social media and thanked everyone for their birthday wishes. The actress wrote, 'As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate & grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support. To have such incredible people in my life. To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love. To have the love the audiences give me. To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have the means to protect the ones I love. I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us, am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown... Thank you so much #gratitude #thankyou.' The actress is very active on social media. Very often, she shares her no makeup pictures. Fans praise her for flaunting her natural skin so confidently. Speaking of that, here's a look at times she nailed the no makeup look.

Photo Credit : Instagram