Badhaai Ho to Saand Ki Aankh: 5 Times Bhumi Pednekar proved her versatility as an actor

Bhumi Pednekar can be described as a vault of talent and is one of the very few B-town actresses who have experienced a wide range of roles since her debut in the year 2015. From being a casting director to becoming a successful actress, Bhumi has had the most eccentric journey in Bollywood. Her talent and versatility have bagged her some of the most powerful roles in the Indian film industry in the last few years. Here's a look at the five most notable movies of Bhumi Pednekar.
Photo Credit : Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram
In the year 2019, the actress did the unexpected by playing the role of a 60-year-old Chandro Tomar who was the world's oldest professional shooter in the movie. The actress had to transform herself to portray different age groups. Claimed as one of the best roles played by Bhumi, the character of Chandro bought the phenomenal actress in her onto the screen.
The movie stars Bhumi Pednekar opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress gave a stellar performance in the movie based on the lives of an unhappy married couple. Bhumi gained a lot of weight for the movie and weighed over 89 kgs during the shoot of the film. Post that she lost 24 kgs and got back in her regular shape.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
The movie highlights the problems faced by women due to the lack of toilets in rural households. The movie gave a strong social message and worked marvels at the box office.
Photo Credit : Toilet - Ek Prem Katha Instagram
This was Ayushmann and Bhumi's second movie together after Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The story has an unusual plot about a man who discovers that he is suffering from erectile dysfunction just before his marriage. The movie is a romantic comedy with some stupendous performances and hilarious dialogues by actors.
Helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, the movie aims to introduce us to the lavender marriage. The actress is flawless as Sumi trying to sail the stagnant boat with her existence. She is as good in all the scenes as she is in the first scene of the movie.