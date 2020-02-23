1 / 5

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla looks uber cool in casuals while inaugurating a hospital ward in the city

Sidharth Shukla has been stealing the limelight since he participated in Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13. From his fights to his support for his friends, the actor stole away the audience's heart. Not only this, but he was also announced as BB13's winner which made his fans excited. Despite facing strong competition from Asim Riaz, Sidharth managed to clinch the title and is currently basking in the success of his victory. The actor was recently spotted sweating it out in the gym giving major fitness goals to his fans. Recently, Sidharth was spotted inaugurating a hospital ward for a foundation in the city. The actor looked uber cool in his casuals. He was donning a white sweatshirt with black prints and black pants. He looked charming as always and stole the limelight once again with his killer looks. The BB13 winner had inaugurated the hospital ward by cutting the red ribbon.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani