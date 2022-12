Shalin Bhanot's adorable PICS with his pet

Popular actor Shalin Bhanot is among the most well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. He starred in several popular television shows such as Naagin, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Suryaputra Karn, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others. The actor is presently a part of Salman Khan's hit controversial show Bigg Boss 16. Speaking about his personal life, Shalin lives with his family and also has a pet dog named Swag. The actor is very close to his pet and often spends quality time with him. He has several adorable photos with Swag on his Instagram handle.