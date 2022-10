5 mushy PICS of Sreejita De with her beau Michael Blohm-Pape

Actress Sreejita Dey is a well-known actress and has been a part of numerous shows such as Uttaran, Piya Rangrezz, Nazar, and many others. The actress managed to carve a niche for herself and enjoys a massive fan following. Speaking about her personal life, Sreejita has been dating Michael Blohm-Pape for several years now. Sreejita and Michael are head over heels in love with each other, and their social media is proof of this statement. Sreejita often shares mushy dreamy pictures and videos with her beau on her social media handle. As the actress is now busy entertaining the masses in Bigg Boss 16, let us take a look at her mushy pictures with her beau Michael.